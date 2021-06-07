You Came Back / Lasciami Andare

The Italian Contemporary Drive-In Film Festival presented by Lavazza outdoor screening of the Italian film. July 2 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. Reserve http://icff.ca

Lasciami Andare tells the story of Marco and Clara, who after their son’s death, are trying to move on with their lives. When life starts to get normal again and Marco is expecting a child with his new wife, Perla – the new owner of Marco and Clara’s old home – comes barging into their lives, claiming that she is tormented by the voice of their deceased child. Optimism is short-lived and the future is put into question.

Part of the Italian Contemporary Film Festival presented by Lavazza – June 27 to July 17

