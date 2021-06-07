NOW MagazineAll EventsYour Eyes Tell

Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival outdoor screening of the film from Japan. July 11 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. http://www.icff.ca

Your Eyes Tell is the story of a dark and dull loner who meets a vibrant young woman. She has experienced so much tragedy, and with every visit, he begins to break out of his shell until things start to unravel and history comes to light.

Part of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of international films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966

Additional Details

Location - Ontario Place

 

Date And Time

2021-07-11 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-07-11 @ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film

Location Page

Ontario Place

Event Tags

