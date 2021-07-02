Festival Players of Prince Edward County – Six Feet Festival

Join Festival Players as we present performances at the beautiful Eddie Hotel & Farm. Savour a glass of wine, sit back and enjoy a socially distanced evening with some of Canada’s most extraordinary artists.

Performed outdoors, following COVID safety guidelines, The Six Feet Festival will give County audiences an opportunity to come together safely and experience the beauty of the landscape and the cathartic power of performance.

Beneath Springhill – July 21-August 1 at 8 pm

Carolyn Taylor and Elvira Kurt: Live at the Eddie August 12-14 at 8 pm

FLIGHT Dance Festival – August 18-22 at 7 pm

Chase The Ace – August 24-29 at 8 pm

Tickets: $35-$40 for general tickets, $25 for Under 30/Arts Worker, Streaming tickets $15 + fees

All tickets are on sale July 5th, available at www.festivalplayers.ca