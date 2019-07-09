Festival Players Of Prince Edward County presents its 2019 summer season. Jul 9-Aug 17. $40, srs $36, youth (25 and under) $25.

Outside Mullingar (by John Patrick Shanley) is a lyrical misfit-romance, full of gallows-humour, wit and wonder set on neighbouring farms in the Irish midlands. July 9-21, 2019, at the Studio Theatre, Wellington.

Every Brilliant Thing (by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe) is a one-of-a-kind, interactive theatrical event starring renowned actor and comedian Gavin Crawford that chronicles a young person’s quest to unearth every magnificent thing about being alive. August 2-17, 2019, at the Studio Theatre, Wellington.

Call 613-476-1991 or go to festivalplayers.ca for more details.