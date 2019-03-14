Fiction or Reality? Dystopian Novels by Canadian Women

Discussion of contemporary Canadian women writers and their dystopian novels. Writers discussed will include Margaret Atwood, Cherie Dimaline, and Nalo Hopkinson. Presented by Eva C. Karpinski, Associate Professor in the School of Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies at York University. 7 pm. Free.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT381376&R=EVT381376