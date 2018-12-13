FIDLAR, Sam Coffey & The Iron Lungs, DBoy
Phoenix Concert Theatre 410 Sherbourne, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1K2
The Josie Dye Show's Holiday Sock Drop concert. Doors 7 pm. $22-$32. ticketweb.ca
$2 for each ticket supports The Josie Dye Show’s Socks for the Streets with Socks4Souls Canada to purchase socks for Toronto’s homeless community during the winter season. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a pair of new, unused tube socks the night of the show for donation to Socks4Souls Canada.
