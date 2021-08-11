Fighting For Freedom: The Railway Weaves Through Black Canadians’ History

- News
Toronto Railway Museum online lecture. Kathy Grant stops at railway crossings through time to share some Black Canadian stories. The stops include trains, our Black veterans, the porters, a couple of the Royal Tours and Emancipation Day. Aug 19 at 8 pm. $13.13-$31.12. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/online-lecture-fighting-for-freedom-tickets-163410961585