Fighting For Freedom: The Railway Weaves Through Black Canadians’ History

Toronto Railway Museum online lecture. Kathy Grant stops at railway crossings through time to share some Black Canadian stories.

Aug 11, 2021

Toronto Railway Museum online lecture. Kathy Grant stops at railway crossings through time to share some Black Canadian stories. The stops include trains, our Black veterans, the porters, a couple of the Royal Tours and Emancipation Day. Aug 19 at 8 pm. $13.13-$31.12. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/online-lecture-fighting-for-freedom-tickets-163410961585

2021-08-19 @ 08:00 PM
2021-08-19 @ 09:30 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Community Events

