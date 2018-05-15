Fighting Internet Surveillance Amidst Revolution In The Middle East
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario
Meet an AccessNow security trainer and computer engineer who has worked with hacktivists, bloggers, and community organizers across the Middle East, during some of the region's most recent upheavals. Discuss issues of internet surveillance, political activism, and the tools of protection with someone at the intersection of all three. 6:30 pm. Free.
Info
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events