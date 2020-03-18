Fighting Islamophobia and Austerity in India

Public event to discuss the massive demonstrations in India against the Modi government. It has enacted a new law targeting the migrant Moslem population. It has also attacked labour laws, trade unions and public education.This has been met by mass demonstrations and a general strike. University students have been occupying their campuses. Come to discuss the political mobilizations happening in India today. Speakers include Rohit Revi from the International Socialists and Priyansh with Jamhoor. 7 pm. Free.