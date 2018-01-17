International group show that looks at the cultural anxieties around the collapsing biological function of sleep under economic, social and technological transformation. Jan 17-Mar 3, opening 6-8 pm Jan 17; Night Of Ideas Jan 25 7 pm-7 am.

Artists include: Abbas Akhavan, Louise Bourgeois, Chris Burden, Sophie Calle, Chris Curreri, Peter Fischli & David Weiss, Rodney Graham, Liz Magor, Ron Mueck, Gabriel Orozco, Jon Sasaki and others

artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/figures-of-sleep