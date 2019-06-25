Film Farm: 25 Years of the Independent Imaging Retreat

Featured works include 50 films handmade at Phil Hoffman's Film Farm (1994–2019), video diaries shot during the retreat, and a 35mm projection of a rayogram film. The exhibition is anchored by Hoffman’s new film, vulture (2019), which was hand-processed using the juices of flowers and a salt bath. July 11, 8pm: Reception and book launch "Process Cinema: Handmade Film in the Digital Age" eds. Scott MacKenzie and Janine Marchessault. Jun 25-Jul 19. Noon-5 pm, Tue to Sat.