Film Farm: 25 Years of the Independent Imaging Retreat
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario
Featured works include 50 films handmade at Phil Hoffman's Film Farm (1994–2019), video diaries shot during the retreat, and a 35mm projection of a rayogram film. The exhibition is anchored by Hoffman’s new film, vulture (2019), which was hand-processed using the juices of flowers and a salt bath. July 11, 8pm: Reception and book launch "Process Cinema: Handmade Film in the Digital Age" eds. Scott MacKenzie and Janine Marchessault. Jun 25-Jul 19. Noon-5 pm, Tue to Sat.
Info
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Film