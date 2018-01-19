Cracked: New Light On Dementia
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
This launch event marks the premiere of the filmed version of Cracked: new light on dementia, an innovative research-based theatre production that challenges the stigma associated with dementia, inspires alternative ways of thinking about dementia, and encourages everyone to take part in making this a better world for people living with dementia. 8 pm. Free (pre-registration required).
416-597-3422 ext 7885 // romeo.colobong@uhn.ca
Info
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2 View Map
Free
Film