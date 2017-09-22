To Build A Fire

French filmmaker Fx Goby’s animated adaptation of Jack London’s 1908 classic novel depicts a trapper’s struggle for survival in the freezing temperatures of the Yukon in the late 1890s. Screenings Sep 22-26, Fri-Tue 3 pm, plus a moderated conversation w/ Goby on Saturday following the screening. Included w/ admission.

gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/screening-build-fire