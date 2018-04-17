The Carbon Rush

Northern District Library 40 Orchard View, Toronto, Ontario

Screening of the 2012 documentary by Amy Miller. 6 pm. Free.

Incinerators burning garbage in India. Biogas extracted from palm oil in Honduras. They are all receiving carbon credits for offsetting pollution created somewhere else. But what impact are these offsets having? Are they actually reducing emissions? And what about the people and the communities where these projects have been set up? No registration required. Presented in partnership with the NFB.

