Filmmakers of Colour Networking Event
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Windrush Film Festival community networking event celebrating filmmakers of colour with director, Frances-Anne Solomon. With the aim to lift up and amplify more of our voices, the event encourages the exchange of ideas, sharing of knowledge and advice. The event is open to writers, directors designers, cinematographers and other creatives. 7 pm. Free.
eventbrite.co.uk/e/register-here-filmmakers-of-colour-networking-event-tickets-105091670014?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3T8t1_DPDJoEQuIiv-Nc4GWpWZ87q8NK-3JaCcGZW5U5byrPBN9XrEl7g
