Films & Facts: Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge Of The Knife)

Canadian Friends Service Committee film and discussion night. 7 pm. Free.

Inspired by the Gaagiixiid/Gaagiid wildman of Haida mythology, the film charts a simple narrative about a reckless uncle who can’t bear the guilt of having unwittingly led a beloved nephew to his demise. Followed by a discussion with CFSC’s Indigenous Rights Program Coordinator, Jennifer Preston

