Films For Care

The ArtworxTO Pop-up Hub presents an afternoon screening of short and feature length films by Indigenous filmmakers. From multiple perspectives, the films explore the concepts of care and resiliency and what these mean in the context of Indigenous experience. Directors Natalie King, Kaya Joan and Thirza Cuthand will be in attendance to introduce their short films. Dec 18 at 1 pm. Free. Reserve. Collision Gallery, 18 Wellington W. https://www.artworxto.ca/hub/pop-up-collision-gallery