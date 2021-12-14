Readers' Choice 2021

Films For Care

Dec 14, 2021

The ArtworxTO Pop-up Hub presents an afternoon screening of short and feature length films by Indigenous filmmakers. From multiple perspectives, the films explore the concepts of care and resiliency and what these mean in the context of Indigenous experience. Directors Natalie King, Kaya Joan and Thirza Cuthand will be in attendance to introduce their short films. Dec 18 at 1 pm. Free. Reserve. Collision Gallery, 18 Wellington W. https://www.artworxto.ca/hub/pop-up-collision-gallery

Additional Details

Location Address - 18 Wellington St W, Toronto

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Dec 18th, 2021 @ 1:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

