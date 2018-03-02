This seminar identifies the top forms of financial abuse. Do you suspect financial abuse? Learn about the red flags and where you should go for help. Presented by the Canadian Bankers Association. Series: Your Money Seniors. The seminar is free of charge, does not promote business products or services, and is offered by bankers in the community who volunteer their time and expertise.2-3 pm. Free.

