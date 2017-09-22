Financialization of the Economy. What does it mean?

519 Church Street Community Centre north of Wellesley, Toronto, Ontario

Financialization of the economy means that top incomes increasingly are earned as capital gains from asset inflation. This not only is a burden for the productive economy, but also sucks resources away from developing social utilities, such as education, welfare and climate preserving investments. How do we develop a strategy that can change this? 8 pm. Free.

519 Church Street Community Centre north of Wellesley, Toronto, Ontario
