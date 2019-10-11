Finding Your Way
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1
This workshop discusses ways to reduce the risk of people with dementia from going missing and how to respond to a missing incident as a family caregiver. professional, or a community member. 2-3:30 pm. Free.
Presented in partnership with the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Drop-in. No registration required.
