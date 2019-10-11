Finding Your Way

Google Calendar - Finding Your Way - 2019-10-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Finding Your Way - 2019-10-11 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Finding Your Way - 2019-10-11 14:00:00 iCalendar - Finding Your Way - 2019-10-11 14:00:00

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

This workshop discusses ways to reduce the risk of people with dementia from going missing and how to respond to a missing incident as a family caregiver. professional, or a community member. 2-3:30 pm. Free.

Presented in partnership with the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Drop-in. No registration required.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT387219&R=EVT387219

Info

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7703
Google Calendar - Finding Your Way - 2019-10-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Finding Your Way - 2019-10-11 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Finding Your Way - 2019-10-11 14:00:00 iCalendar - Finding Your Way - 2019-10-11 14:00:00