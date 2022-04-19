Readers' Choice 2021

Fire Lights The Moon

Apr 19, 2022

On Thursday April 14th, at 7 pm, MABELLEarts will launch Fire Lights the Moon, MABELLEarts’ 12th Iftar Nights Festival. The Festival will see MABELLEarts celebrate the breaking of the Ramadan Fast in MABELLEpark following two years of Virtual Gathering under lockdown.

This year’s festival will feature MABELLEarts’ first video installation gallery and will premiere Hussein Janmohamed’s choral composition From One to One. Over three Thursday evenings in April, MABELLEpark visitors will be welcomed to gather around fire and to enjoy Fire Cooked sweet and savory treats by local community cooks in an art market setting. This immersive experience of reimagined works of music, poetry, puppetry and illustration from Virtual Iftar Nights 2020 and 2021 will peak post Iftar with a lantern raising ceremony and interactive Shadow Puppet performance animating a mixed pre-recorded and live presentation of Janmohamed’s From One to One.

Our final celebratory event series on Eid on May 2nd will see us hold our first cross-community gathering since shutdown with collaborators living in the West Mall, Central Toronto, Scarborough.

All events are free and take place in Mabelle Park, across from 49 Mabelle Avenue. No registration required. firelightsthemoon.ca

Location Address - 32 Mabelle Avenue, Toronto,

Event Price - Free

Thu, Apr 14th, 2022
to Mon, May 2nd, 2022

Mabelle Park

Festival or Fair

Community Events

