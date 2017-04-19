Fireside Chat with Michelle Slater, Head of Business Marketing, Twitter Canada

Michelle will share insights on life as a modern marketer, an inside view of working at Twitter plus provide a snapshot of what's happening now and in the future at one of the world's most influential platforms. 6:30-8:30 pm. $45.

Topics of Discussion include embracing the world of data driven insights, how to stay on top of the rapid pace of change, what it's like to work in tech, women in STEM, and how she switched from banking to tech, what's happening at Twitter, examples of creativity and innovation in Canada.

