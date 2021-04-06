First Lap: Keeping The Carnival Alive

NOW MagazineAll EventsFirst Lap: Keeping The Carnival Alive

Taped featured length gathering of Mas Bands, new Mas Band costumes, Soca star David Rudder (i.e. King David), a performance by Dance Caribe, the best in Canadian style Pan Music and more. April 11 at y pm. Free. http://www.torontocarnival.ca

 

2021-04-11 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-04-11 @ 08:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Community Events

