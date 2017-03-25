First Story Toronto Walking Tour

Interactive storytelling tour of the North York neighborhood around Gibson House Museum, highlighting stories from this area's 12,000 years of Indigenous history and exploring how everyone's ancestry and identity can be honored in public places. 2-4 pm. Free. Pre-register. A Myseum Intersections 2017 event. Walking tour begins at Gibson House Museum, on Park Home Avenue opposite the North York Civic Centre's north entrance.

eventbrite.ca/e/ancestors-and-identity-in-north-york-a-myseumx-2017-walking-tour-tickets-32671933633