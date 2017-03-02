First Thursdays: Still Nasty

Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4

The Future is Feminist art party with musical performances by d'bi.young anitafrika & The 333, artists Hazel Meyer, Mariam Magsi, Zahra Saleki, Golboo Amani, Coco Guzman, with a program that aims to explore, through a feminist lens, a future that imagines possibilities for diversity of representation and experiences-a future that is more open, more free, more feminist, and non-deterministic. Exhibits, talks, food vendors and more. 7-11:30 pm. $13-$16.

