FitFam Toronto Community Workouts
Eglinton Park 200 Eglinton W, Toronto, Ontario M4R 1C3
All throughout May and June, FitFam Toronto is running free community workouts at Eglinton Park. Our diverse community of FitFammers will connect over squats, burpees and genuine positivity. Warmup + HIIT and body weight exercises + cool down, all in 1 hour. May 16-Jun 30, Sundays, 9-10 am and Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6-7 am.
Please bring water. No equipment or wallet required. Most importantly, all levels are welcome so bring family and friends.
