Fifty years after the passing of Bill C-150, which partially decriminalized homosexuality in Canada, we will look at short films by five acclaimed Canadian artists – Michèle Pearson Clarke, Thirza Cuthand, Tiffany Hsiung, Vivek Shraya, and Michael V. Smith – who share their unique reflections on LGBTQ2+ lives and identities today. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers. 7:30 pm. $17.

tiff.net/events/five-50-an-intimate-look-at-contemporary-lgbtq2-lives-and-identities