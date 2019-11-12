Five@50: An Intimate Look At Contemporary LGBTQ2+ Lives And Identities

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Fifty years after the passing of Bill C-150, which partially decriminalized homosexuality in Canada, we will look at short films by five acclaimed Canadian artists – Michèle Pearson Clarke, Thirza Cuthand, Tiffany Hsiung, Vivek Shraya, and Michael V. Smith – who share their unique reflections on LGBTQ2+ lives and identities today. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers. 7:30 pm. $17.

