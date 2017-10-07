Flashing Lights

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

Bad New Days and Ahuri Theatre present a collectively created high-tech fable about our digital lives. An unremarkable guy inexplicable becomes famous and it affects the lives of all those around him in this original play that looks at how digital technology is radically shaping human evolution. Previews from Oct 7, opens Oct 11 and runs to Oct 22, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. Pay-what-you-can-afford from $5-$60.

theatrecentre.org/?p=11027

Info
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1
Stage
Theatre
416-538-0988
