FLAT is an immersive installation that also operates as an escape room game. Participants interact with the space and work together to solve a series of challenges over the course of an hour-long game in order to escape the gallery. Based on the structure and tropes of the escape room game phenomenon, FLAT is a game conceptualized, designed, and built by artists.

FLAT is a collaborative project by Alison Cooley, Ivana Dizdar, Alvin Luong, and Andrew Savery-Whiteway.

Aug 18-Sep 10, opening reception 7-10 pm Aug 18. Free. Play the game: by appointment Aug 19-Sep 10, Wed-Fri 7 & 8:30 pm; Sat-Sun noon, 1:30, 3 and 4:30 pm.

facebook.com/events/1398576173552685