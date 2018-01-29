Fleeting Moments, Floating Worlds And The Beat Generation: The Photography Of Allen Ginsberg
Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library 120 St George, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A5
This exhibition features photographs, both iconic and rarely seen, taken by Ginsberg, one of the seminal figures of the Beat literary movement. it also includes rare print materials of the Beats, including Jack Kerouac and William S. Burroughs. Jan 29-Apr 27. Free.
More information can be found at: https://fisher.library.utoronto.ca/exhibition/current.
Info
Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library 120 St George, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A5 View Map
Art