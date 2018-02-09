Flicker
Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Harbourfront NextSteps & DanceWorks present an evocative multimedia dance piece performed by Vancouver-based Indigenous dance company, Dancers of Damelahamid of the Gitxsan Nation. Directed by choreographer and performer Margaret Grenier. The Gitxsan, people of the river of mists, are part of the coastal group of cultures renowned for their history of masked dance. Feb 9-10 at 8 pm. $28-$42.25.
