Florals: Desire And Design

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Florals: Desire And Designa stunning installation that examines how global trade and botanical exploration and innovation influenced Europe’s desires for decorative art and design. Merging the ROM’s expertise in botany, textiles and fashion, Florals considers the worldwide exchange of plants, flowers, and luxury goods in the 1700s and its lasting impact on science and culture. Feb 15-Sep 27. Level 3. Included w/ admission.

rom.on.ca/en/exhibitions-galleries/exhibitions/florals-desire-design

