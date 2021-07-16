Florence Yee & Joy Wong

COVID-19

Jul 16, 2021

The exhibition 熱鬧 (yeet nao) runs from July 23-August 29, 2021, in the South stairwell at MOCA.

熱鬧 (yeet nao) is a multi-channel sound installation that takes inspiration from the Cantonese expression 熱鬧 (yeet nao), meaning lively or hot and noisy. For many in the East and Southeast Asian diaspora, the sounds of mahjong tiles clicking together evoke a familiar and inviting comfort for family reunions. This installation of collaged field recordings has been adapted for MOCA and is presented in the South Stairwell.

