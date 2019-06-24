Diva Day presents a new works festival featuring original creations from five female-identifying artists offering new perspectives through theatre, music and dance. 100% of the proceeds go directly to Diva Day 2019, where 1,000 young Kenyan period-havers will receive a DivaCup and two-day empowerment workshop on the menstrual cycle, self-care, and overcoming shame. June 24 at 7 pm. $15-$25.