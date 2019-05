Fluid & Flight (painting), Jun 1-30, closing reception 6-8 pm Jun 27. Free.

Over the years Maria has produced paintings in oil, acrylic and pastels covering various subjects of inspiration. She is currently exploring acrylic fluid painting in a series titled “Fluid & Flight.” Left to their own devices, pigments have a mind of their own – flowing, fluent and juicy, they mingle and glide, soaring and speaking boldly.