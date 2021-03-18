Cinema Politica livestream event with filmmakers Muhammad Nour-Elkhairy, Razan Alsalah, Serene Husni and Rana Nazzal Hamadeh. Discussion on March 22 at 7 pm.

Fluid Frames from the Palestinian Diaspora showcases work from Palestinian filmmakers based in Canada. This program of provocative films visualizes displacement while exploring the paradox of simultaneously being temporary and permanent as a refugee, the distress Palestinians face from the refusal of right of return to their homeland and the bitter irony of living inside Canada’s settler-colonial state as survivors of settler colonialism themselves. The film is available to stream on Vimeo until March 24 at 11:59 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fluid-frames-from-the-palestinian-diaspora-tickets-144458588527