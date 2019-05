Experience art, culture and nature remixed at this party featuring music by TUSH, T-Dot Bangerz Brass, DJ Chippy Nonstop and others. Featuring complimentary access to the exhibition Zuul: Life of an Armoured Dinosaur. 7 pm. $17, stu/srs $15.50.

