FOFS 2020: Future of Film Showcase

The 7th annual Future of Film Showcase is partnering with the national public broadcaster, CBC, to move this year’s festival online. The lineup of short films will be available to stream to everyone in Canada, coast to coast to coast, on the free CBC Gem streaming service from August 21 to September 4, 2020.

Throughout this two-week period, we’ll be sharing pre-recorded Filmmaker Q&As, available to stream on FOFS’ Facebook and YouTube pages. The Q&As will feature our directors discussing their process, as well as debate on the current climate of film festivals as many transition to the online sphere.

Our online Industry Panel will be streamed live September 2 at 4 pm ET, with moderator and industry guests to be announced.

Watch the short films here, RSVP to the official Facebook event, and for more information and access to #FOFS2020, head to fofs.ca!