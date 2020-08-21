FOFS 2020: Future of Film Showcase

NOW MagazineAll EventsFOFS 2020: Future of Film Showcase

21
Aug
-
04
Sep

by The Future of Film Showcase
 
The 7th annual Future of Film Showcase is partnering with the national public broadcaster, CBC, to move this year’s festival online. The lineup of short films will be available to stream to everyone in Canada, coast to coast to coast, on the free CBC Gem streaming service from August 21 to September 4, 2020.

Throughout this two-week period, we’ll be sharing pre-recorded Filmmaker Q&As, available to stream on FOFS’ Facebook and YouTube pages. The Q&As will feature our directors discussing their process, as well as debate on the current climate of film festivals as many transition to the online sphere.

Our online Industry Panel will be streamed live September 2 at 4 pm ET, with moderator and industry guests to be announced.

Watch the short films here, RSVP to the official Facebook event, and for more information and access to #FOFS2020, head to fofs.ca!

 

2020-08-21 to
2020-09-04
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Film
 
 

Virtual Event

The Future of Film Showcase
The Future of Film Showcase (FOFS) is a not-for-profit media arts organization founded in 2014, operating as an annual film festival presenting short films by Canadian filmmakers aged 40 and younger.

