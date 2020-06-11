FOLDA presents Field Notes From The Future
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Luminato presents a performance and talk by science journalist and playwright Alanna Mitchell. Mitchell brings her insatiable curiosity, the art of the interview, and some special guests to the table, to consider the pathways made possible by the pandemic. Jun 11 at 7:25 pm ET. Free. Co-presented with the Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA).
