FOLDA presents May I Take Your Arm?

Luminato and the Festival of Live Digital Art present a new work by Alex Bulmer, Anna Camilleri, Tristan Whiston and Katie Yealland. May I Take Your Arm? emerged from audio-recorded walks between blind performer Bulmer and strangers who provided sighted guide in downtown Toronto, and evolved into an immersive, interactive theatre piece. Now it's reimagined as an online performance during a global pandemic when we are not, pointedly, taking each other’s arms. June 12 at 7:25 pm. Free.

