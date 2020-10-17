Concert in honour of Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday with October 17, 2020 at 8pm.Starring Chilina Kennedy, Eric McCormack, Cynthia Dale, and Thom Allison with Mary Lou Fallis, DeniseFergusson, Lorraine Foreman, Ben Heppner, Sheila McCarthy, Louise Pitre, Jackie Richardson, and AverySaltzman. 8 pm. $TBA. Gala dinner and concert packages available by calling 416-408-2824 ext 447.