Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

Food Addicts (FA) is offering free information on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 10:30 am for anyone who may be suffering from overeating, under-eating, bulimia or food obsession. Everyone is welcome. FA is a non-profit 12-step fellowship based on the principles of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). There are no dues or fees. For more information call 781-932-6300 or visit foodaddicts.org.