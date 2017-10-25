Action Against Hunger is thrilled to announce the second annual Food for Action gala, a unique event where food meets philanthropy. The evening begins with a dinner, and is followed by the Nightcap after party, featuring unlimited food and drinks from some of Toronto's top chefs. 6-11:30 pm. Purchase your tickets at http://Food4action.eventbrite.ca to support Action Against Hunger's food security programs. $49.99 for Nightcap after party tickets, $325 for dinner ticket.