Food, Mood And Brain Health: The Living Kitchen

Join CAMH psychiatrist Dr. Laura Lachance in conversation with Tamara Green & Sarah Grossman, certified nutritional practitioners and authors of The Living Kitchen cookbook for an evening focused on the inextricable link between nutrition and mental health. Dinner, presentations, silent auction and book signing. 6 pm. $100.

Proceeds support the PFAC – Psychiatry Sunnybrook, the Sunnybrook Department of Psychiatry Patient and Family Advisory Council.

Pre-register: eventbrite.com/e/59651388910