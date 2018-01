Author Sonia Faruqialk speaks about her book Project Animal Farm, and how small changes in our day-to-day lives can yield major positive results for people, animals, and the planet. 7 pm. Free. Q&A session to follow. Our Fragile Planet Series event.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT327884&R=EVT327884