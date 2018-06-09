Kick off the 2018 summer festival season with a tasty bang at the second annual Foodalicious event. Food lovers can follow the savoury aromas to Downsview Park for this celebration of gourmet street food that brings together some of the best food trucks that Toronto has to offer. All delicious, some fused, all made with love. There will also be live music, stage shows, inflatables, carnival games and more. Jun 9-10, Sat 11 am-11 pm, Sun 11 am-8 pm. $8 general admission.

www.foodalicious.ca