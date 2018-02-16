For The Love Of Laughter

Google Calendar - For The Love Of Laughter - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - For The Love Of Laughter - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - For The Love Of Laughter - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - For The Love Of Laughter - 2018-02-16 19:30:00

Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3

Stand-up comedy by Hisham Kelati, Carol Zoccoli, Hannah Lawrence, Connor Van Abbe, Anjelica Scannura, Jacob Balashin, headliner Sam Burns, host Rachel McLatchie & others, all proceeds to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). 7:30 pm. $20. Tickets at eventbrite.com/e/42221385300.

Info
Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3 View Map
Valentine's
Community Events, Stage
Benefits
Comedy
Google Calendar - For The Love Of Laughter - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - For The Love Of Laughter - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - For The Love Of Laughter - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - For The Love Of Laughter - 2018-02-16 19:30:00