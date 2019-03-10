For The Record Music Workshop

Creative ideation session about artist discovery. Open to anyone with an interest in music, we will ask: How can we recreate the artist discovery experience to champion gender diversity? Teams will brainstorm solutions to help solve this problem. Pitches will be judged by Dalton Higgins, LU KALA, and Tao-Ming Lau. Noon-6 pm. $20 (supports Solidarity in Sound, aka SIS, dedicated to equipping womxn and non-binary folks in the music community with tools for financial freedom and creative expression). 19+ event.

Pre-register: www.seriousbetty.ca/tickets/sis-presents-for-the-record