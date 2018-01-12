For Us By Us group show; Laurence Philomene & Starchild Stela

Xpace 303 Lansdowne, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2W5

For Us By Us is a cross-disciplinary exhibition featuring the works of emerging artists and designers, exploring ideas of decolonial and alternative futures through food. Artists involved: Andre Baynes, lwrds Duniam & Aemilius Milo, Dana Prieto, Sheila Sampath and Rowan.

it is what it is by Laurence Philomene & Starchild Stela. Combination of both artists works regarding non-binary identities, featuring both photography and drawing. (Project Space)

Jan 12-Feb 10, opening 7-9 pm Jan 12.

xpace.info

