Ford’s Covid classroom: how do we fight for a safe re-opening?

Join this online forum to discuss how we can build a fightback to force the Ford government to put people’s health before their reckless drive to re-open schools without a credible plan.

Speakers:

• Pam Joyner, education assistant, Toronto

• Chantal Sundaram, on the post-secondary sector

• a representative of Fridays for Future Toronto

• Paula Greenberg, education assistant, Hamilton

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86913819669?pwd=Uk5Odm1kUGZ5WCt2aGRDY0s5SVFOUT09

Meeting ID: 869 1381 9669

Passcode: 528768