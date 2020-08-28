Ford’s Covid classroom: how do we fight for a safe re-opening?

Join this online forum to discuss how we can build a fightback to force the Ford government to put people’s health before their reckless drive to re-open schools without a credible plan.
Speakers:
• Pam Joyner, education assistant, Toronto
• Chantal Sundaram, on the post-secondary sector
• a representative of Fridays for Future Toronto
• Paula Greenberg, education assistant, Hamilton
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86913819669?pwd=Uk5Odm1kUGZ5WCt2aGRDY0s5SVFOUT09
Meeting ID: 869 1381 9669
Passcode: 528768
